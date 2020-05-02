IS MADONNA IMMUNE TO COVID-19?: Was Madonna infected with the coronavirus?

The Queen of Pop disclosed on Instagram on Thursday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies. In her latest “Quarantine Diary” video, she said, “Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies.”

There have been questions about whether people with antibodies have immunity against further infections, but the 61-year-old Like A Prayer singer seemed to believe so.

“So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the Covid-19 air,” she said.

She tagged her post with #staysafe and #staysane.

She ruffled feathers in March when she posted on social media a video of herself in a bathtub filled with rose petals and called the coronavirus “the great equaliser”.

“That’s the thing about Covid-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she said in the now-deleted video.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

Madonna had then called off two concerts in Paris, the last dates in her Madame X world tour, after France banned large gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Her tour kicked off in New York last September and had taken her to Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.