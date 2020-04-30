KYLIE JENNER TAKES A DIG AT HER FAMILY: Social media star Kylie Jenner (left) took to TikTok to spoof her famous sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.

Joined by her best friend and model Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou (right), the pair, both 22, had several outfit changes as they recreated infamous and iconic scenes from reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to present).

The spot-on impressions, complete with the original audio from the show, included the scene in which Kim Kardashian cried when she lost her diamonds in the ocean, to which Kourtney Kardashian said: "There are people that are dying."

They also recreated how Kris Jenner could not wrap her head around her daughter Kendall telling her: "You're cute jeans."

Kylie Jenner, a billionaire and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, filmed the video clips in her new Los Angeles home that reportedly cost US$36.5 million (S$51.7 million).

According to realtor.com, the property spans 19,250 sq ft of living space and has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments with kitchenettes and two other guest suites with private patios and entrances.