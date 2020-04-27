SPIDER-MAN AT BIRTHDAY PARTY: The son of American talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel got a pleasant surprise when Spider-Man actor Tom Holland appeared as the superhero to wish him happy birthday.

Kimmel, 52, had promised his son Billy the superhero would be at his birthday party, but this looked unlikely, following the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Holland, 23, was more than happy to help out when Kimmel asked if he could say hello to his son, who turned three last week, The Daily Mail reported.

'We watched both your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again, and we promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party. Of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now, nobody's coming to his party," said Kimmel during an online interview with Holland.

Holland said "yes" and wore a red mask and hoodie to say "hi" to Kimmel's son and five-year-old daughter Jane, who immediately recognised him and exclaimed: "That is Peter Parker!"

Holland told the children: "My name's Peter Parker. I live in Queens, New York. Where do you live, do you know?"

Holland, who spoke to Kimmel from London, joined in to sing the Happy Birthday song, after Kimmel's wife Molly took out a cake for Billy.

Holland has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), which was one of the top-grossing films last year.

The release of the third instalment of the movie series is scheduled for November next year as a result of the pandemic.