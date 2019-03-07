THE FACE OF CONTROVERSY: A photo of this Chinese model has sparked an online controversy in China over Chinese beauty and alleged discrimination against Asians.

Fashion magazine Vogue shared the photo of Gao Qizhen on its official Instagram on Sunday. It said in the caption that "as a model", the "Shanghai-born textile-design student... brings a kind of singular appeal".

Netizens in China wondered if Vogue is "uglifying" Asians or promoting a stereotype of Chinese features by using her photo.

Some of them have called for Vogue to apologise and take down the photo, while others praised Gao's uniqueness and say there should be a diverse range of the definitions of beauty.