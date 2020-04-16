TIKTOK STAR COUPLE CALL IT QUITS: TikTok power couple Charli D’Amelio, 15, and Chase Hudson (both above), better known as Lil Huddy, 17, have ended their relationship.

They announced their break-up via coordinated posts on their Instagram stories yesterday.

D’Amelio shared a photo of the two of them, with the caption: “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything.”

Hudson wrote: “We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The two are arguably among the platform’s biggest stars and are believed to have been together since January at least.

D’Amelio, who rose to fame with her viral dance videos, is TikTok’s top creator, with 48.4 million followers.

Hudson, known for his lip-syncing and dance videos, has 18.5 million followers.

Both are mainstays of The Hype House, a Los Angeles-based mansion housing a collective of popular TikTok creators.