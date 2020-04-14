DANCING TO DO GOOD: Sean Combs, 50, also known as Puff Daddy, might have achieved stardom as a rapper, but the singer has proven he is just as adept at grooving during his "world's biggest dance-a-thon" on Sunday, reported billboard.com.

The event, which was broadcast on Instagram Live, aimed to raise money for healthcare employees through a Covid-19 relief fund hosted on fund-raising site, teamlove.com.

Celebrities were quick to put on their dancing shoes, with the likes of DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland and even Diddy's ex-girlfriend, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, strutting their stuff.

The pair dated from 1999 to 2001. Lopez danced with her old flame to Suavemente (1999) by singer Elvis Crespo. Joining her was Lopez's fiance, baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Combs' dance-a-thon has raised more than US$4 million (S$5.7 million) for front-line healthcare workers.