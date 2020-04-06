COVID-19 SPIN ON SONG: Home-grown singer Tanya Chua was originally supposed to hold her concert in Taipei in May, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With time on her hands, she decided to give her Mandarin song Don’t Look For Trouble a Covid-19 update and invited fans to contribute lyrics.

She renamed the song Dark Cloud and uploaded it on Facebook last Thursday.

In the new version, the lyrics go: “I wash my hands dutifully/ Wear my masks/Practise social distancing/Call for takeout delivery/Please leave them at the door/No one’s allowed to come indoors/Virus please go away.”

Chua, 45, thanked the musicians who gave their time for the song as well as fans for their “cute and humorous” lyrics.

The reworked song has received 19,000 “likes” as of yesterday, with fans calling it timely.