GET JOYFUL WITH SONG: There is nothing like music to lift the spirits and on Wednesday, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith did just that.

The 27-year-old posted an Instagram Live video. In it, he sings the song Joyful, Joyful, which was featured in the movie, Sister Act 2 (1993).

In the accompanying caption, Smith wrote: "Watched Sister Act 2 last week and now I can't get this beauty out my head, especially after seeing @pink's incredible version…"

He was referencing singer Pink's rendition, who sang it during bath time with her son in an Instagram Live on Tuesday. Smith's cover has garnered more than 600,000 views, and many positive comments from Netizens, including "CEO of singing on IGTV".