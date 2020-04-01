A PRINCESS FOR TAVIA YEUNG: Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung (above) is expecting a baby girl. The 40-year-old revealed the baby's gender in her Instagram post on Monday with the hashtag #mylittleprincess.

She wrote: "People say that pregnant women are the most beautiful, I guess that's because they radiate a glow that only comes with nurturing a life."

A series of photos showing off her baby bump were also posted, along with the caption "little baby is coming".

According to Chinese Web portal NetEase, Yeung is seven months pregnant.

Her post has garnered more than 90,000 likes, with fans and friends expressing their good wishes.

The actress first announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February, when she posted a photo of herself and her husband of four years, actor Him Law, 35, using their fingers to form heart shapes near their tummies.

"There will be a little light bulb between us," she had said then.

Yeung is known for acting in TVB dramas such as Beyond The Realm Of Conscience (2009) and The Mysteries Of Love (2010). The couple began dating after starring in medical drama The Hippocratic Crush (2012) and got married in 2016.