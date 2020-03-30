A-LISTERS CELEBRATE JJ LIN'S BIRTHDAY: For his 39th birthday, Singapore singer JJ Lin invited his friends, Taiwanese singer David Tao and Singapore singer Tanya Chua, as well as Taiwanese host Mickey Huang for an online fan meeting.

Lin, who turned 39 last Friday, livestreamed the meeting in place of the Shanghai leg of his Sanctuary Wonderland concert tour, which was scheduled to be held last Friday, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was streamed on Lin's Facebook and YouTube pages.

There was also a surprise guest. Taiwanese hit band Mayday's frontman Ashin appeared at the fan meeting, after a video clip of Ashin and his bandmate Monster singing Lin's Twilight was aired.

The two later decorated cakes to celebrate Lin's birthday and Mayday's anniversary. The band were formed on March 29 in 1997.

The Mandopop stars - Lin, Ashin, Tao and Chua - then teamed up to sing Stay With You, a song with its melody by Lin and lyrics penned by Singapore singer Stefanie Sun.

Sun was reportedly in Singapore with her family and did not attend the online fan meeting.

The song, which was released in January, was written to encourage front-line workers and people in China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated.

Thanking his guests on Instagram yesterday for appearing at his fan meeting, Lin wrote: "All the hard work and preparation, geared towards one common goal: to instil a little bit of love and hope into our lives during this challenging period. I love you guys."