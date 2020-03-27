SINGER WANTS TO TURN UNDERWEAR INTO FACE MASKS: What do you do if you run out of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic?

For Hong Kong singer Eric Suen, he decided to use his boxer briefs and turn them into makeshift face masks.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old posted a video captioned: "Who wants a face mask which has been 'used' by me?" on Instagram.

In the video, the singer and his wife, actress Macy Chan (both above), 39, were first seen holding two boxer briefs, which were believed to be Suen's.

Suen and Chan then put the briefs on their heads and adjusted them so that their hair and mouths were covered, leaving only their eyes exposed.

They struck a favourite pose of Japanese superhero Ultraman at the end of the video.

The couple's video attracted differing reactions, with some netizens saying what they did was gross and unhygienic, while others praised the couple for their creativity.

Suen is known for Mandopop hits such as It's Good To Know You (1993), Love Fire (1994) and Falling In Love (1995).

He has also acted in television serials such as Princess Huai Yu (1999) and Master Swordsman Lu Xiaofeng 2 (2001).

He married Chan in 2017.