SUN LETS IN THE SUN: What has local singer Stefanie Sun been up to at home in a time of the coronavirus? Well, letting the sun in to warm up her place, according to Sun. This was one of the eight things that could be done at home, said the singer in a series of photos posted on her social media accounts yesterday.

Other activities are stretching, taking selfies, growing plants, engaging in video chats, discovering new things online, playing peek-a-boo and reading.

She posted several photos of the above activities, including playing peek-a-boo with her daughter and several books on her shelf. Her two-year-old daughter appears for the first time in her photos, but her face cannot be seen clearly in them.

Sun, 41, is married to Dutch-Indonesian businessman Nadim van der Ros and they have a seven-year-old son "Little Na" and a daughter who turns two in July.

Fellow home-grown singer JJ Lin commented on her Instagram that she could write songs while staying at home.

Sun released her last studio album, No. 13 - A Dancing Van Gogh, in 2017. She will be celebrating her 20th year in show business this year. She announced in January that her new concert tour will kick off in June. Details of the tour, including for the planned Singapore stop, have yet to be unveiled.