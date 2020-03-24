BIRTHDAY RELAY RACE: It is not often that you have two actors in the same cast celebrating their birthdays days apart.

But this was what happened on the set of Taiwanese mystery series Who's By Your Side, which is being filmed in Taichung in central Taiwan.

Written and directed by Taiwanese actor-director Peter Ho, the show boasts an ensemble cast including actor Kaiser Chuang, actress-singer Vivian Hsu and actress Janine Chang.

Hsu celebrated her 45th birthday last Thursday, while Chuang marked his 39th birthday on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Hsu (centre) posted on her social media accounts two photos of the crew members celebrating her birthday. She posed with a birthday cake and card with Chuang (above left) and Ho (right) in one of the photos.

On Sunday afternoon, she posted two more photos of the crew celebrating Chuang's birthday, as she wrote: "Birthday relay race: Happy birthday to Best Actor winner Kaiser Chuang. Let's hope he is crowned Best Actor again next year."

Chuang won Best Actor for television film The Road Home (2015) at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards the same year.

Hsu had a health scare in Singapore last month when she suspected she was infected with the coronavirus. It turned out she was suffering from acid reflux.