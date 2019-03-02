JONAS BROS RETURN: The honeymoon is over for Nick Jonas (centre) and it is back to work. On Thursday, in a Carpool Karaoke promotional spot for The Late Late Show With James Corden, the singer, who married Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra in December, said the Jonas brothers - his siblings are Joe (left), 29, and Kevin (right), 31 - are getting back together.

"It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody. We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months," said Nick, 26.

The boyband were set to drop their new song Sucker yesterday, after splitting nearly six years ago, citing a deep rift in the band, reported Agence France-Presse. Sucker will be the first release from the trio since June 2013's First Time.

The brothers skyrocketed to fame with their maiden album in 2006, thanks in part to appearances on the Disney Channel network. Following their break-up, Nick and Joe pursued musical projects while Kevin appeared on reality TV shows and founded a real estate company.

On Thursday, after the comeback was teased, Chopra was quick to support the move, sharing a picture of the cover for Sucker (above) and writing: "And yes they're back and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family."