HAPPY MUMMY: Last Saturday was World Down Syndrome Day and Canadian actress Caterina Scorsone marked it by sharing on Instagram a video of her daughter Paloma "Pippa" Michaela (both above), who was born with the disorder, reciting the alphabet.

Scorsone, 38, wrote: "Happy World Down syndrome awareness day, everybody!! Sending love and alphabets from our family to yours!!"

In the video, three-year-old Pippa read out all the letters which her mother used her hand to make. When they reached the letter "z", Scorsone raised both her hands and said: "Yay, Pippa is smart!"

Last year, she told The Motherly Podcast her "whole concept of what motherhood was had to shift" when Pippa was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Since then, she has found a "magic love army" in a community of fellow Down syndrome mothers.

Scorsone has two other daughters with her husband, actor Rob Giles. She is known for playing doctor Amelia Shepherd in medical drama Grey's Anatomy (2005 to present) and its spin-off Private Practice (2007 to 2013).