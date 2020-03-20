NO SAYING GOODBYE: Taiwanese TV commentator Sisy Chen has shed light on why she did not meet writer Li Ao (both above) one last time before he died of brain cancer two years ago. Li, a controversial figure in Taiwan known for his acerbic, no-holds-barred remarks on politics and contemporary Chinese culture, died at the age of 82 on March 18, 2018. Chen, one of Li's best friends, wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: "I didn't rush to meet you for the last time, although I have visited you several times during the last lap of your final journey. Why? Because I don't want to say goodbye.

"My memory remained that of you waving your hand when you imagined you were (legendary US General) Douglas MacArthur, an old veteran who withered but did not pass away.

"I don't want to see a weaker you who was in a worse state than withering.

" Chen, 61, also mentioned that she has become more lonely and has commented less on political affairs since his death.

"Dear Brother Li, has the era failed you or have we misunderstood this era?" she asked. "This era does not deserve you, as you belong to the great era

." She ended the post by saying, "We have known each other for 40 years. In the past, I placed my faith in you and sought your support when I suffered setbacks, so that I could regain my strength quickly. I am still placing my faith in you now, allowing myself to live in peace by remembering you. That's why I do not want to bid farewell."

Chen and Li were once known as Taiwan's top three talk-show hosts together with Jaw Shaw-kong during the 2000s. Li once called Chen "the smartest woman" he has ever met.

He created controversy in 2005 when he was asked to comment on the differences between the ethnic Chinese in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore: "Taiwanese are scoundrels but they are lovable. Hong Kongers are craftier, Singaporeans are stupider and the mainland Chinese are more unfathomable."