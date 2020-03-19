I WILL FORGIVE: Local actor Desmond Tan said he has decided to “forgive the robbers” who took his mobile phone in Bali. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 33-year-old posted two photos from his trip, writing: “The time and experience between these two photos will be something I’ll never forget. I’m blessed to walk out of this whole robbery without any injuries. It could be worse. Whatever it is, I choose to forgive the robbers and pray they will one day turn over a new leaf and lead better lives.” He added he still loves Bali and its people.

He was on the Indonesian island earlier this month for a friend’s wedding when he first posted about the ordeal, saying he had been robbed and warned friends and fans to ignore any “unusual messages” from his phone number.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, he said on the evening of March 5, he was riding a motorcycle with a friend back to their vacation villa when two men on a motorcycle began following them. Then two men on another motorcycle showed up, surrounding Tan before one of them grabbed his phone and fled.

The actor said he sped up and gave chase, but was eventually stopped by his friend, who was worried things could get more dangerous.

Tan said later in a post he was back in Singapore and on track to buying a new phone.