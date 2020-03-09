BACK TO THE PRESENT: In the Back To The Future movie trilogy (1985 to 1990), high school student Marty McFly went back to the past in a time machine with the help of scientist Doc Emmett Brown.

Last week, actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who played McFly and Brown respectively, reunited when they attended a poker night in aid of The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Lloyd, 81, posted the photo on his Instagram last Friday with the caption, "Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night", referring to the speed the time machine in the movie has to reach before it can time travel.

Fox, 58, posted a similar photo on his Instagram with the caption.

Fox and Lloyd have remained good friends even after filming for the trilogy ended.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at 29, Fox went on to set up The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Back To The Future was the highest-grossing film in 1985. A re-mastered screening of the movie will kick off the 11th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood next month, which will be attended by Fox and Lloyd.