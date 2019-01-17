TAKING THE AGEING CHALLENGE: How much do celebrities age in 10 years? Apparently not much, if one goes by the photos seen on the latest social media fad. The so-called #10YearChallenge gets participants to post two photos - one taken recently and another taken 10 years ago - side by side on their social media accounts.

The challenge, also known as #HowHardDidAgingHitYou and #GlowUp, showed the years have not been too hard on celebrities and some have "glowed up".

Jessica Biel: The actress, 36, wrote on Instagram: "What a difference ten years can make. Although I do still have a lot of (heart emoji) for my tan lines, hoops and blonde days..." Well, fans certainly cannot see the difference 10 years have made, judging from these two photos.

Ryan Seacrest: According to the American Idol host, 44, he almost did not age "when time and hair product are on your side".

He also posted a childhood photo of himself with big glasses and braces.

Dennis Chew: The local DJ-actor-host, 45, went one up by posting a recent photo and one taken 20 years ago.

His reason? "Have to do more than #10yearchallenge or else really no difference," according to his caption on Instagram.