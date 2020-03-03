FREE AGAIN: Hong Kong television host Maria Luisa Leitao celebrated the end of her self-imposed quarantine last Saturday by celebrating her birthday one day early.

In January, Leitao, who turned 54 on Sunday, was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which now has more than 700 coronavirus cases linked to it.

An 80-year-old man from Hong Kong, who boarded the ship in Yokohama, Japan, on Jan 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan 25, tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 1.

Leitao was on the cruise ship with other celebrities such as columnist Chip Tsao and former television journalist Sharon Cheung at the same time.

She told the Hong Kong media she has not left her home since Jan 25 and did not display any symptoms of the coronavirus. However, she decided to quarantine herself when news broke of the elderly man testing positive for the virus.

Leitao, whose aunt is Madam Clementina Leitao, the first wife of Macau tycoon Stanley Ho, met friends and relatives such as Ms Maisy Ho, Mr Ho's daughter, to celebrate her birthday last Saturday.

She told Ming Pao Daily News she cleaned her house and watched television serials, including the popular South Korean drama Crash Landing On You, during her self-quarantine.

Tsao and Cheung have already completed their quarantines.