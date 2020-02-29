KEVIN LIN TURNS 'BEEKEEPER': There are rumours flying around everywhere, so goes a line in Taiwanese singer Kevin Lin's 1992 hit duet Rumour with Vivian Chow.

These days, Lin is more concerned about the spread of viruses than rumours. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he traded his mic for a mask in a recent Facebook post that tickled fans.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old posted a selfie taken at the Chiayi high-speed rail station in south-western Taiwan, in which he sports elaborate protective headgear on top of a mask. He cheekily captioned the post: "Am I being paranoid?"

His post brought some comic relief to Internet users, who have left comments calling him a beekeeper.

Lin, who is best known for Rumour, is now an associate professor at Tainan University of Technology and owner of Qing Tian Music, a music agency he founded in 1993.