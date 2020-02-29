On social media

PHOTO: KEVIN LIN/FACEBOOK
Published
1 hour ago

KEVIN LIN TURNS 'BEEKEEPER': There are rumours flying around everywhere, so goes a line in Taiwanese singer Kevin Lin's 1992 hit duet Rumour with Vivian Chow.

These days, Lin is more concerned about the spread of viruses than rumours. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he traded his mic for a mask in a recent Facebook post that tickled fans.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old posted a selfie taken at the Chiayi high-speed rail station in south-western Taiwan, in which he sports elaborate protective headgear on top of a mask. He cheekily captioned the post: "Am I being paranoid?"

His post brought some comic relief to Internet users, who have left comments calling him a beekeeper.

Lin, who is best known for Rumour, is now an associate professor at Tainan University of Technology and owner of Qing Tian Music, a music agency he founded in 1993.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 29, 2020, with the headline 'On social media'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content