On Social Media

CRASH LANDING COSPLAY:

Quite a few celebrities are fans of South Korean drama Crash Landing On You, about a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident and meets her true love - a North Korean soldier.

TVB actress Natalie Tong is an avid fan and recently paid tribute by dressing up like the female lead. She wore a dress similar to what the heiress character Yoon Se-ri wore in the show and had her hair tied up to look like Yoon, who is played by actress Son Ye-jin.

Tong posted a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote in Korean, "Do I look cute?". Another fan, Hong Kong singer James Ng, posted a photo of himself in a military suit as a character from TVB serial The Dripping Sauce (2020), along with a photo of Ri Jeong Hyuk, the North Korean soldier played by Hyun Bin.

The singer, who is known as Brother Kwan as his debut album is named Kwan Gor, said in the post that he is Hyun Kwan. Several celebrities were amused by his post, with actresses Katy Kung and Rebecca Zhu joking that they could not stand his post.