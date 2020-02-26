'I'M TAKEN': Singaporean singer Kelly Pan (above), 36, is married. On Monday, she shared a photo on Instagram, which showed a diamond ring on her left ring finger. She was holding the hand of Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, 37. It was captioned "XXIIIIIV", followed by the hashtag #RKXX, which contains the couple's initials.

Her label Warner Music released a statement on Feb 25 with her saying: "Actually I had registered the marriage yesterday and wanted to share the good news with everyone as soon as possible."

But as only her mother and younger sister knew about the marriage, Pan's post caused some confusion. She said: "Even friends and relatives didn't dare to believe it, only then did I realise that it had troubled people, so sorry about that."

Those offering their congratulations online include former Sing! China contestant Joanna Dong, actress Felicia Chin and Taiwanese television host Lee Teng. On Pan's Instagram story, she shared the same photo she posted, but added the words "I'm taken" to signify her new relationship status. The couple had recently gone for a vacation in Ko Samui, Thailand, before Chinese New Year.

Pan was the first runner-up on singing talent search competition Project SuperStar in 2005. She released her debut album, Love Me, Kelly, in February 2006, which included the hit song Don't Cry. Her most recent album, Miss Kelly (2014), won her the Regional Artiste - Singapore accolade at the Global Chinese Music Awards.

According to UWeekly, Pan and Yo first met through work. After dating for about a year, he set up entertainment agency Easy Time Entertainment in 2017. During office events such as Christmas gatherings and the company's year-end dinner for employees, she would often assume the role of host, entertaining guests and taking care of things.