BRITNEY BREAKS BONE: Britney Spears, 38, hardly put a foot wrong when she performed in Las Vegas during her residency at Planet Hollywood for four years from 2013.

But her boyfriend, Sam Asghari (both above), has revealed that she has been warded after breaking a bone in her left foot.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," back-up dancer Asghari, 26, wrote in a caption for a series of photos posted on Tuesday.

"My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing.

Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off."

Her niece, Maddie, is also nursing an injury, with mum Jamie Lynn revealing that the 11-year-old hurt her arm during "a little accident at recess".