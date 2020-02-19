HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MA CHERIE: Hong Kong actress Cherie Chung (right) may have left the entertainment industry for almost 30 years, but she is still much loved by fans and former colleagues.

On Monday, she posted several photos of her celebrating her 60th birthday on Feb 16, with the caption: "Thank you for the blessings.

My wish this year is for everyone to be safe and healthy." She is seen in the photos with celebrities such as Hong Kong singer-actress Kelly Chen (left) and Hong Kong food critic Chua Lam.

Hong Kong popular DJ and TV cooking programme host Suzie Wong, who turned 65 on Monday, also posted photos on Facebook of her celebrating Chung's birthday on Sunday.

Wong said she also received gifts though the occasion was to celebrate Chung's birthday.

Chung, who starred in iconic Hong Kong films such as Peking Opera Blues (1986), left the entertainment industry after marrying businessman Michael Chu in 1991, who died of cancer at age 53 in 2007.

The couple have no children.