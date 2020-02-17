TATTOO GONE WRONG: Actor Orlando Bloom tapped on Morse code to signal his love for his nine-year-son Flynn.

Posting a photo on Instagram, he wrote: "new #tattoo can you guess who?"

Bloom, 43, then spelt out what he had done: "It's Flynn in Morse code and his dob (date of birth) and time."

But the dots and dashes sent the wrong information, with some sharp-eyed netizens noting that they read "Frynn" instead of "Flynn" - who is Bloom's child with his former wife, model Miranda Kerr. Well-known tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi, who also posted a photo of his handiwork on Bloom, has owned up to the error. "

A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son," he wrote in the caption. "

And yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed."