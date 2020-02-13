THE OBLIGATORY OSCAR WEFIE: Charlize Theron (foreground) did not win a Best Actress Oscar on Sunday, but she made sure she surrounded herself with high achievers.

In a wefie that she posted and which has drawn online attention, she and her mother Gerda Maritz are seen with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek.

"Good company," captioned Theron, 44, who was up for a statuette for her Bombshell performance, but lost to Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Hanks is a two-time Best Actor winner, Hayek has bagged a Best Actress nomination, while King and Malek took Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor last year for their performances in If Beale Street Could Talk and Bohemian Rhapsody respectively.

On the red carpet, Theron had also told E! News about turning up with her mum: "I win the award for best date, for sure."

When Ms Maritz said she is very proud of her daughter, Theron, who won Best Actress in 2004 for her portrayal of a prostitute in Monster, sweetly said: "Oh, are you? Thanks."

Her mum quipped: "A little bit, just a little bit."