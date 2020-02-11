LEO'S OSCAR BUZZ: Leonardo DiCaprio did not win Best Actor at the Oscars, but he won a lot of attention over his choice of date at the Sunday ceremony.

The 45-year-old actor, who is known for never dating a woman older than 25, has taken only one girlfriend - supermodel Gisele Bundchen - to a major film awards ceremony over the years.

That was in 2005, when he was in the Best Actor race for his work in The Aviator.

But on Sunday, he and girlfriend Camila Morrone (both above), 22, turned up at the Los Angeles event.

Perhaps not wanting to set off a paparazzi scramble, they did not walk the red carpet together.

But they sat next to each other in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, with another superstar, Brad Pitt, seated to her left. DiCaprio and the Argentine model-actress have been together since 2017.

At the recent Golden Globes ceremony, host Ricky Gervais made fun of DiCaprio's relationships with women far below his age.