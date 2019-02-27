ARIANA'S GRAND INSTAGRAM FOLLOWING: Break Free singer Ariana Grande is now ahead of the chasing pack, after overtaking Selena Gomez as Instagram's most followed woman. As of yesterday, Grande, 25, had 146.3 million followers, while fellow pop star Gomez, 26, had 146.2 million. But both are not a match for footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, who scores with 155.9 million followers. Grande, whose new album Thank U, Next sits atop the Billboard chart this week, made history recently when she became the first artist - since The Beatles in 1964 - to fill the top three spots on the singles chart.