ELON MUSK, THE BILLIONAIRE DJ: If electric-car manufacturer Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk wants to take a new career road, it could be music.

Don't Doubt Ur Vibe, an electronic dance music (EDM) track which he rolled out last week, has reached a major milestone on music-sharing portal SoundCloud.

The track has logged 2.6 million streams, with Musk, 48, tooting his horn to tweet: "8th hottest song on SoundCloud."

The speedy breakthrough has also driven the billionaire to tweet proudly: "Putting that on my LinkedIn for sure." LinkedIn is a professional networking platform.

When Musk released the track on Jan 31, he posted that he wrote the lyrics and did the singing himself. Musician Grimes, 31, who is dating Musk (both above), posted a video of him twiddling the knobs in the studio.

Musk is not a one-hit wonder, with his rap song RIP Harambe, which he uploaded last year, getting 2.8 million streams.