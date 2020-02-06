A HIGH FOR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Taiwanese model-actress Sonia Sui (above), who celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary last month, travelled to the French Alps with her family for the occasion.

The 39-year-old married American-Chinese businessman Tony Hsieh in Las Vegas in January 2015. The couple have three children - Max, four; Lucy, three; and Olie, one.

Sui posted photos of the trip on her social media accounts late on Monday, showing her and Mr Hsieh skiing and enjoying the view, while taking the ski lift and swimming in a pool in the ski resort. She posted a photo of herself in a bikini and looking at the snow from the resort.

The actress shot to prominence after starring in the television serial The Fierce Wife in 2010, which earned her a Best Actress nomination at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in 2011.

She recently made a guest appearance in the supernatural movie The 9th Precinct (2019), playing a female superstar.