APART AFTER SAYING 'I DO': Barely two weeks after Baywatch star Pamela Anderson announced her marriage to Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, she has had a change of heart.

In a statement sent to the Hollywood Reporter portal last Saturday, she said: "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

The couple held a wedding ceremony on Jan 20 in Malibu that was attended by her two sons and Peters' three daughters. Peters, 74, had said then: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

The couple first dated more than 30 years ago. Both Anderson, 52, and Peters, who co-produced the Lady Gaga movie A Star Is Born (2018), have been married four times previously.