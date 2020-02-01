SAM HUI’S NEW GRANDKID: Hong Kong singer-songwriter-actor Sam Hui, 71, became a grandfather again earlier this week. His younger son, Scott, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that his wife Ida had given birth to their daughter Leah. They have another child, three-year-old son Tyler.

The younger Hui, 41, posted more photos on Instagram on Thursday, as he thanked everyone for the good wishes and said his parents have visited him and his wife in hospital. The hospital has limited the number of visitors in the wake of the Wuhan virus outbreak and allows only two at any one time during visiting hours.

Sam Hui and his wife Rebecca Fleming are seen in one of the photos beaming and carrying the baby girl. He is known as the Father of Cantopop and is one of the three Hui brothers who were famous for their brand of working-class comedy from the 1970s to the early 1990s. One of the brothers, Ricky Hui, died of a heart attack at 65 in 2011.

Sam Hui’s elder son, Ryan, 43, is married with eight-year-old twin sons.