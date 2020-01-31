I MISS YOU, BROTHER: Godfrey Gao, who died in November after he collapsed during the shooting of Chinese sports reality show Chase Me, was born in the Year of the Rat in 1984.

On Jan 28, the fourth day of the Chinese New Year, the Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model's older brother Charles revealed that he is still grieving.

In an Instagram post, he wrote "you just get up and leave after spending 35 years as my little brother. Aren't you being a little spoiled? I didn't even have the time to say goodbye".

"What about the promise that you'll film me off-roading when you have time? I am still hoping for the day when we can ride our dream cars to race each other. You're not even giving me a chance to beat you.

"Didn't you say that we'll enjoy life together till old age? It's okay. In the scenes that follow, we'll act it out. We'll walk together. The Year of the Rat is your year, and I'll spend it with you.

"These sentimental thoughts are all trapped in my head, and it's hard to release them."

But Charles Gao, a model, has vowed to forge ahead and put the painful past behind. "In this new year, I want a new start."