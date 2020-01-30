ARE YOU SURE YOU DIDN'T KNOW?: Billie Eilish - okay. Chris Brown - not okay.

That was the verdict of netizens after Korean-American singer Ailee, 30, posted photos of her with the two artists at the recent Grammy Awards.

Brown, 30, had physically assaulted singer Rihanna, 31, when they were a couple in 2009 and were driving away from a Grammys party.

Fans were outraged that Ailee also posted she was a fan of his music in her younger days. They raised the question why Ailee would want to hang out with a domestic abuser.

She was quick to defend her action, posting: "I took this photo without any knowledge of what he did. The only thing on my mind was literally 'oh wow!! CB! I used to love his songs.' I do not and will not support women, men, pet, animal or any other kinds of abusers. Now stop giving me so much sh** for something I didn't even know happened."

But some fans are not buying her explanation, saying it is impossible for her not to be aware of the 2009 Rihanna episode that made headlines.