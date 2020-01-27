MAGIC BEAUTY: Magic Mike (2012) star Channing Tatum posted a picture on Instagram with English singer Jessie J last Saturday, revealing the two are back together.

They were first linked in October 2018, after Tatum's split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April that year.

Tatum and Dewan had been married for nearly nine years and have a six-year-old daughter, Everly.

After dating for over a year during the ongoing divorce, Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, reportedly split up last year before getting back together at the start of this year.

When a user commented on his post, "Jenna looks better with you", Tatum said it was "hurtful" and "thoughtless".

"Beauty is not measurable, it's in the eyes of the beholder," he said.

According to celebrity portal TMZ, Tatum and Jessie J made their red-carpet debut after the post, appearing together at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.