SWIPE RIGHT: Actress Jennifer Garner has posted a collage of photos that she uses on various social media platforms, including Tinder, and some, including Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, have declared they will swipe right.

On Wednesday, Garner, 47, posted on Instagram a collage of photos and wrote, "Yes ma'am, @dollyparton, whatever you say."

The star of Elektra (2005) was responding to a meme challenge started by actress-singer Dolly Parton, who posted on Tuesday four different photos of herself on various social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Garner took up the challenge and did the same, posting a photo of herself in a business suit on LinkedIn, a more casual photo on Facebook, a photo of herself in a gown on Instagram and a photo of herself in short sleeves while paddling on Tinder, the dating app.

One user, Jean Simon, commented below her post, "I would have switched the Instagram and Tinder pics."

Garner, who divorced actor Ben Affleck in 2018, replied: "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?"

But others have said they would swipe right. Cameron, 26, who previously dated supermodel Gigi Hadid, commented, "@jennifer.garner I'm still swiping right."

Some fans asked Cameron if he was hitting on Garner, while others commented she looks gorgeous in all the pictures.

Other celebrities who have responded to Parton's challenge include talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Conan O'Brien, as well as actresses Kerry Washington and Kristin Chenoweth.