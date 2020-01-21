JAY CHOU TURNS 41: Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou (above left) turned 41 last Saturday and saw a lot of pink at his birthday party.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Thank you everyone for my birthday wishes. Lots of love. Pink birthday cake, pink champagne, pink present.”

In one of the photos, he was seen in matching green jackets with his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, 26, as they posed with Chou’s mother, Madam Yeh Hui-mei, in front of the birthday cake.

There were five figures representing Chou’s family on top of the cake – Madam Yeh, Chou, Quinlivan and their two children – four-year-old daughter Hathaway and two-year-old son Jaylen Romeo. The two children, though, were not seen in any of the photos.

Chou’s good friend, Singaporean singer JJ Lin (above right), was also at the party.

Chou thanked another Singaporean singer, Tanya Chua, on Instagram for covering two of his songs, Failure At Love and Won’t Cry. “Really happy to receive this right before my birthday,” he wrote.

The Taiwanese star also posted a video of himself playing with a giant magic ball – a gift from magician Will Tsai, who commented in the post that he wished Chou’s charm would increase further in the new year.