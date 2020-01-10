STARS CHIP IN FOR AUSTRALIAN BUSHFIRE VICTIMS: Thor actor Chris Hemsworth (above) is donating one million dollars to help victims of the bushfires in Australia.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires. My family and I are contributing a million dollars.

"Hopefully, you guys can chip in too," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram on Jan 7 from his home in Australia.

He provided links to "support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time".

Elton John, who performed in Sydney on Jan 7, is also pledging one million dollars.

"There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes. And there's the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it's heartbreaking," he told the audience.

Hemsworth and John did not indicate the currency of their contributions.

With other A-listers such as singers Kylie Minogue and Kacey Musgraves as well as actress Margot Robbie sending in their cheques, The Sydney Morning Herald estimated that A$140 million (S$130 million) has been raised, including more than A$45 million via a social media campaign by comedian Celeste Barber.