CHRISTY CHUNG CELEBRATES DAUGHTER'S BIRTHDAY: Hong Kong actress Christy Chung (right) may turn 50 later this year, but she does not look her age even beside her daughter.

Yesterday, she marked the 22nd birthday of her eldest daughter Yasmine (left) by posting on Weibo photos of her and Yasmine together.

Chung wrote in Chinese, "Jan 7 is my baby's birthday. I did not expect myself to give birth to such a cute Snow Princess in Montreal 22 years ago.

"Time flies and 22 years later, you are still mama's big baby. Your dear mum loves you! May all your wishes come true, and wishing you health and happiness forever.

"We love you and miss you!"

Yasmine, who is pursuing her undergraduate studies in Canada, is Chung's daughter with her first husband, British businessman Glen Ross. Chung and Mr Ross divorced in 2002 after a four-year marriage.

Chung, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese parentage, married Taiwanese music producer Jon Yen in 2003, but they divorced in 2011.

They have two daughters, Jaden, 11, and Cayla, nine.

Chung is married to Chinese actor-singer Shawn Zhang, 37, whom she met on Chinese dating show Perhaps Love in 2015.

They married in 2016.

Chung is best known for her sizzling onscreen sex siren persona and her starring role as a mermaid in the 1994 movie Mermaid Got Married.

She appeared last year in the romantic movie Fall In Love At First Kiss, which starred Taiwanese actor Talu Wang and Chinese actress Jelly Lin.

In the film, she played Wang's mother, while local actor Christopher Lee played her husband.