BELLA SU PAYS TRIBUTE TO GODFREY GAO: In the last hours of 2019, late actor Godfrey Gao's girlfriend broke her silence about his death for the first time in an Instagram post.

Bella Su, 23, an influencer, said they would "never be apart" and that he was "heaven's most wonderful gift to me".

The Taiwan-born Canadian model-actor died in November after he collapsed while filming a Chinese sports variety series titled Chase Me. He was 35.

On Tuesday, Su wrote in Chinese on her Instagram account, which was made private after Gao's death, but is now public again: "You are heaven's most wonderful gift to me, thank you for everything you taught me. I've experienced fullness in my life and from now I'll carry your light and your eternal love and we shall never part."

She added in English: "Your love made my life whole. Through our love we will never be apart." The post was accompanied by three photos, including two of Gao and Su.

Gao had reportedly planned to propose to Su at a dinner with both their parents that was to be held one day after his death on Nov 27. Su was seen by Gao's side, along with his family, during the entirety of his funeral proceedings in Taiwan.