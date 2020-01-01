SINGER'S PASSPORT DETAILS EXPOSED: The security team had no trouble shielding the members of girl group Twice from fans at Seoul's Gimpo airport on Sunday.

But the team could not prevent the passport details of singer Dahyun (above) from being filmed by others during a security check.

Fans are now in an uproar after the information was leaked online.

The K-pop act was on its way to Japan to film a television special for broadcaster NHK.

The privacy breach occurred when an airport employee held 21-year-old Dahyun's passport and flipped through the pages in plain view of others.

In videos posted online, Dahyun can be spotted raising her hand to block the view, but the damage had been done. JYP Entertainment, which manages Twice, has issued a statement, saying it will go after those who invaded Dahyun's privacy.

While many fans are asking for the airport employee to be sacked, others said the person was just doing her job and that the blame should be pinned on camera-toting fans who stake out their idols.