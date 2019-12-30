DONNIE YEN AS FAT COP: Jackie Chan has competition for box-office revenue during Chinese New Year next month. Enter The Fat Dragon – starring another action hero, Donnie Yen – will be out in cinemas at the same time as Chan’s Vanguard.

Yen’s movie is likely to benefit from the publicity earned by the actor’s current box-office smash Ip Man 4: The Finale. He plays an overweight policeman in Enter The Fat Dragon, which is directed by Wong Jing.

While the fight scenes were a breeze for him, Yen was reportedly floored by the hours needed to put on make-up and a fat suit for the character.

Niki Chow, who plays the wife of Yen’s character, said her knees buckled when she heard there was a fight scene involving the couple. According to HKET.com, she said she was afraid her lack of fighting skills would result in many takes. So she rehearsed the scene with Yen many times so that she would not be caught off-guard by his fast moves.