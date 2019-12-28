SHE'S DADDY'S LITTLE GIRL: Jennifer Aniston has given her fans a Christmas gift.

On Thursday, she surprised her 22 million Instagram followers with a photo from her childhood days.

"Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now. Love you, papa," the 50-year-old actress captioned the picture of her with her father. She also uploaded a present-day photo of the duo.

Her father is actor John Aniston, 86, who has been cast in NBC soap opera Days Of Our Lives since 1985.

They remain best friends even though Aniston, who found fame in sitcom Friends, ignored his advice not to enter show business.

"Become a doctor. Become a lawyer," she recalled him telling her.

Aniston's latest feather in her cap is a star turn in The Morning Show for Apple TV+, along with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.