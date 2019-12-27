SOUTH POLE, AHOY: Fala Chen's husband had a cool idea for their honeymoon. On Christmas Day, the former TVB actress braved the cold to hike in the Antarctica. In one photo posted online, she captioned: "To the end of the world." Other photos featured the icy terrain and a video showed her hamming it up with penguins and elephant seals.

Chen, 37, married technology entrepreneur Emmanuel Straschnov, 36, a Frenchman, in Paris in May. Work commitments had delayed their honeymoon till now.

She exited show business in 2014 when she enrolled in the well-known The Juilliard School in New York to pursue a four-year master's degree in Fine Arts in Drama. Chen, who is in the cast of upcoming HBO series The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, had been teasing her fans about her year-end trip, saying only that she was heading to a southern spot.