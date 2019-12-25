HILARY HITCHED: It is a Christmas tradition so who will actress Hilary Duff be kissing under the mistletoe this year? Singer Matthew Koma, 32, whom she married over the weekend at their home in Los Angeles.

Duff, 32, posted a photo online, captioning it simply: "This."

"Matthew is very simple and I really wanted to honour that. I really want to feel like myself, but also how I envisioned he would see me," she told Vogue magazine recently about her marriage preparations.

The couple are already parents, with Duff giving birth to their daughter in October last year. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts," she had captioned a photo of the newborn then.

Duff, who also has a seven-year-old son from a previous marriage, is in the cast of the Lizzie McGuire sequel.