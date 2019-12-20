SCARE FEST: Michelle Chia jumped at the chance when she was offered the role of a psychopath. At a press conference to promote Mind's Eye, which will screen on Toggle from Jan 3, the 44-year-old Singaporean said the dark role allows her to stretch her acting skills and get out of her wholesome, comfort zone.

The 13-episode series sees two characters, played by Jesseca Liu and Tay Ping Hui, pitting their wits against a serial killer (Frederick Lee) and his twin sister (Chia).

Chia, who left Mediacorp in 2012, spoke about her new show in an online post, writing: "I've never been a fan of horror or gory shows... But being in one of them is a completely different story."

She added: "The props still make my heart skip a beat when left in a corner on set unattended, though."

Chia, who now takes on ad-hoc jobs and indulges in travelling, starred in Channel 8 drama Gifted last year, opposite Zhang Yaodong and Fiona Xie.