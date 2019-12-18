ACTORS' REUNION: Ivy Lee gave up fame and relocated to Hong Kong after the Singapore television actress got married in 1997 and started a family.

In a rare return to Singapore, she has posted a photo of her catching up with former actor colleagues Hong Huifang, Chen Xiuhuan, Huang Biren, Yvonne Lim and Chen Hanwei.

"So happy to be home and a wonderful catch-up with my dear friends," Lee, 46, captioned the photo.

Lee, who has four children with producer-director husband Raymond Choy, moved to Hong Kong 10 years ago because of his work commitments in China.

The reunion got Chen Hanwei to post his festive-season wish.

"I hope I can work with all of you again. The audience misses you. It has been a long time since I acted with the five of you. To be able to find wonderful acting partners, that's easier said than done.

"If the six of us can act as a family, how wonderful it will be," he wrote.

Lee also satisfied her hunger for Singapore food, posting photos taken at a restaurant with actors Yao Wenlong and Terence Cao.