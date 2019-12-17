THE NEXT IP MAN?: Ip Man actor Donnie Yen has said he will not be making any more martial arts movies.

That has caused hand-wringing in the industry, with producers and fans asking who can fill his shoes. If they are prepared to wait, there is another Yen who could make the grade.

He is James, the actor's 12-year-old son, who went with his parents and sister to attend a premiere of Ip Man 4: The Finale in Hong Kong last Saturday.

Donnie Yen told reporters that his son has already earned a black belt in taekwondo, but people will have to wait to see if James wants to enter the movie world.

But he will tell James that show business is not an easy life, given that "injuries cannot be avoided" in action movies and that he would prefer his son to "focus on studies".

The actor has two children with his wife Cissy Wang, 38, a former model, with their daughter Jasmine, 15, making the news earlier this year with fashion magazine shoots.