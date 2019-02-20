STAR EMPLOYER: Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai, 61, has shown that he is a very caring boss. When Delia, his family maid, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November, he made sure he drove her to the hospital for treatments, including chemotherapy, every day. She has since recovered. The details were revealed by his daughter Nikkie, 27, who wrote online: "My rock, my family, my dad's best friend, my beautiful jie jie Delia is officially cancer-free. "After months of going to the hospital every day, diet change (keto diet), chemo (once a week), radiation (five days a week), internal radiation (four times under full anaesthesia)... bye bye cervical cancer. "Jie jie, you are one of the strongest women I know. Through everything, you've been so strong, so positive, cheering everyone up. "Early mornings at the hospital, even on Christmas Day, New Year's, your birthday... You never gave up, still with a big, big smile. I love you so much." Nikkie also paid tribute to her father, who is married to actress Jiang Jia Nian, writing: "Thank you to my parents for driving us to the hospital every day, going to doctor's appointments and waiting on chemo days to make sure everything goes smoothly." She also thanked the "staff at Queen Mary Hospital for their hard work and support".